Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $148.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 304,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.