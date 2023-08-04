Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.94% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $101.49. 304,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

