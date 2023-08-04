New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NJR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,541,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,493,000 after acquiring an additional 92,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

