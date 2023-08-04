New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.83

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 570573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

