New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDU. TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

EDU traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

