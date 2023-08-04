New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDU. TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDU
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.