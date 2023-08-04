Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

