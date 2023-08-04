Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 923,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,949. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

