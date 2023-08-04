Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.38. 931,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 878,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

