NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 238.98% from the stock’s current price.
NextCure Stock Performance
Shares of NXTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 4,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,413. NextCure has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.08.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
