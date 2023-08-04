NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 238.98% from the stock’s current price.

NextCure Stock Performance

Shares of NXTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 4,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,413. NextCure has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.08.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextCure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 176,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextCure by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 148,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.