NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,607. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

