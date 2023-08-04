NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,422. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.