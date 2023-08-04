NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 1.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 52,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 target price on NextSource Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

About NextSource Materials

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The firm has a market cap of C$208.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.20.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

