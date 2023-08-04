NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,926.74 or 1.00096809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

