NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $108.64 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.