NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $31.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Compass Point from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get NMI alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 482,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.