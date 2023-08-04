Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,229,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $15,104,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 690.91%.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

