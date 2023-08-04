Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

NSC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.92. 88,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

