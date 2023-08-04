Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $448.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $509.75.

NYSE:NOC opened at $442.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average is $454.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

