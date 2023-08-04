Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 674.16% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

