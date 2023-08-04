Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 674.16% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 11,762,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,862,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.