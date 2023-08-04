Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 674.16% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 11,762,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,862,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line
In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.