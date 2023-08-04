Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 16,037,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,888,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

