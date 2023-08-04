Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,421. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

