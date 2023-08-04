Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Novan Trading Down 34.1 %

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,421. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan



Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

