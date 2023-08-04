NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 847,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

