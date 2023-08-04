Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Increased by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858,905 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 6.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.10% of NU worth $23,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE NU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 12,620,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,163,045. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.