Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

NUS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 669,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

