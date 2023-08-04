Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 879,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,727. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.