Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $12,014.25 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $12,014.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,571 shares in the company, valued at $796,810.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 635,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,261,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

