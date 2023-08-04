Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Nutrien has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,022. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.