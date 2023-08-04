Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.84.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $64.55 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

