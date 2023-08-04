Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,546.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Nuvve Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

About Nuvve

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuvve by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuvve by 215.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvve in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.



Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

