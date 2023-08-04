Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,546.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.
Nuvve Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.25.
About Nuvve
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
