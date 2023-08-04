Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,270.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

