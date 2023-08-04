O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,537,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 1,045,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

