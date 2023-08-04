Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 536,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

