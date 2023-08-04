Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.93

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Obayashi Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

