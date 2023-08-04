Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-$0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.44.

Omnicell stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.98. 454,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $113.26.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicell by 698.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Omnicell by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Omnicell by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

