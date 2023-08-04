ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. 3,285,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

