ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $116.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

