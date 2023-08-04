ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. 3,285,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

