ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.11 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
