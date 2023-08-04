ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.11 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

