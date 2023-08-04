ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 132.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in ONEOK by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,457,000 after buying an additional 140,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ONEOK by 18.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

