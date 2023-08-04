Open Text Co. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,363. Open Text has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.