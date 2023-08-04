Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Down 7%

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.64 and last traded at $37.65. 531,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 578,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Open Text by 889.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Open Text by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.