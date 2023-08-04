OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

