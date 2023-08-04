OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OpGen Price Performance
NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPGN
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.