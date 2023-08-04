Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.11. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32.
Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
