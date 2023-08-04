Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.11. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.