Oppenheimer Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

