Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 5,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,336. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.