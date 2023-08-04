Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

OLA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.43. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.87 and a 52 week high of C$6.90.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2115452 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

