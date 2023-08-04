Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Oshkosh updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,360. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

