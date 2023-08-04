Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 18,076 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Otonomo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,838,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

