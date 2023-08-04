Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.44. 26,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,766. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

